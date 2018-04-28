John Franklin performs a drill during the NFL scouting combine. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

The Rams selected Stephen F. Austin defensive end John Franklin in the fourth round of the NFL draft with the 135th pick.

“It feels good,” Franklin said. “It was a dream come true.”

Franklin is the first defensive player selected by the Rams. They chose offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom in the second round and center Brian Allen in the third.