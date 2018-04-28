The Rams selected Michigan State center Brian Allen in the fourth round of the NFL draft with the 111th pick.
Allen is the second offensive lineman chosen by the Rams, who selected Texas Christian tackle Joseph Noteboom in the third round Friday.
The 6-foot-2, 302-pound Allen played center and guard for Michigan State and was second-team All-Big Ten Conference for three years.
1 (65): OAKLAND (from Baltimore): OT Brandon Parker (North Carolina A&T)
2 (66): NEW YORK GIANTS: OLB Lorenzo Carter (Georgia)
The Rams finally made their first pick of the NFL draft, selecting Texas Christian offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom on Friday in the third round with the 89th pick.
The 6-foot-5, 306-pound Noteboom said he was excited about joining the Rams and playing for coach Sean McVay.
“It’s fantastic just knowing all the pieces they’ve added, what a great young team it is,” Noteboom said during a teleconference. “And Coach McVay. I think it’s the perfect spot.”
The Chargers continued to add to their defense in the early rounds, selecting defensive tackle Justin Jones in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday.
After beginning last season’s draft by taking offensive players in the first three rounds, they have taken defensive players with six of their last seven picks.
Jones was part of a strong defensive line at North Caronlina State, helping eat up blocks so first-round pick Bradley Chubb could harass quarterbacks.
1 (33): CLEVELAND: T Austin Corbett (Nevada)
2 (34): NEW YORK GIANTS: G Will Hernandez (UTEP)
The Chargers, in need of help at linebacker, selected Uchenna Nwosu from USC with the No. 48 pick in the NFL draft.
Nwosu had 75 tackles and 9.5 sacks last season for USC, making him one of the better pass-rushing linebackers in the draft.
He joins Derwin James as defensive players selected in the first two rounds by the Chargers. A year ago, the team took three-straight offensive players before selecting Rayshawn Jenkins in the fourth round.
Lamar Jackson is a Heisman Trophy winner who rushed for more than 1,500 yards and passed for more than 3,500 yards in two different seasons.
But the former Louisville quarterback had to wait until No. 32 — the last first-round pick of the 2018 NFL draft — before his name was called. The Baltimore Ravens traded up, with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, to make the pick.
When asked — or almost asked — if he’s motivated by doubts over how well his skills will translate to the pro game, Jackson politely told reporters Thursday night:
1. Tampa Bay traded its first- (No. 7) and seventh-round (No. 255) picks to Buffalo for the Bills’ first- (No. 12) and second-round (No. 53 and No. 56) picks. Buffalo selected Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming at No. 7. Tampa Bay selected Vita Vea, DT, Washington, and received picks No. 53 and No. 56.
2. Oakland traded its first-round (No. 10) to Arizona for the Cardinals’ first- (No. 15), third- (No. 79), fifth-round (No. 152) picks. Arizona selected Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA. Oakland selected Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA, and received picks No. 79 (Round 3) and No. 152 (Round 5).
3. Green Bay traded its first-round (No. 14) to New Orleans for the Saints’ first- (No. 27) and fifth-round (No. 147) picks and a 2019 first-round pick. New Orleans selected Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas San Antonio. Green Bay traded the No. 27 pick to Seattle and received selection No. 147 (Round 5).
Most quarterbacks selected in the first round of the NFL draft since 1970:
SIX (1983)
1. Indianapolis, JOHN ELWAY, Stanford
1. CLEVELAND: QB Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) — Mayfield, a onetime Texas Tech walk-on, rounded into a somewhat undersized phenom, winning the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award and a slew of other honors. The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year completed 70.5% of his passes, with 43 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
Sam Farmer’s comment: Cleveland throws a curveball, taking the playmaking Mayfield over Sam Darnold. He’s the first 6-foot-1 quarterback taken No. 1 since Michael Vick in 2001.
2. NEW YORK GIANTS: RB Saquon Barkley (Penn State) – Barkley, whose great-uncle was former boxing champion Iran Barkley, is regarded by many scouts as the top athlete in this class. He plays big in big games, such as when he ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns in a shootout loss to USC in the Rose Bowl.