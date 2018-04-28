Sixth Round
175. Cleveland, Damion Ratley, wr, Texas A&M.
176. L.A. Rams (from N.Y. Giants), John Kelly, rb, Tennessee.
The Rams selected Louisville linebacker Trevon Young in the sixth round of the NFL draft on Saturday, with the 205th pick.
“You finally get that call. I can’t explain the feeling — it’s so great,” Young said.
Young was the fifth defensive player selected by the Rams, joining defensive end John Franklin, tackle Sebastian Joseph and linebackers Micah Kiser and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is known for taking chances on players. So many, from Richard Sherman to Russell Wilson to Doug Baldwin, have worked out.
On Saturday, Carroll and general manager John Schneider spent the 141st overall selection in the NFL draft on linebacker Shaquem Griffin.
That fifth-round choice, announced in Seattle, drew loud cheers from fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where the draft was held. Griffin, whose left hand was amputated when he was 4 years old because of a congenital disorder, has become the feel-good story this year and one of the most popular players in this draft because of his perseverance, outgoing personality and, of course, his talent.
The Rams selected Rutgers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph in the sixth round of the NFL draft with the 195th pick.
“It was a dream come true,” Joseph said.
Joseph is the fourth defensive player selected by the Rams on Saturday, joining Stephen F. Austin defensive lineman John Franklin, Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser and Oklahoma linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.
The Rams selected Maine offensive lineman Jamil Demby in the sixth round of the NFL draft with the 192nd overall pick.
Demby, 6 feet 5 and 335 pounds, was the third offensive lineman chosen by the Rams, joining Texas Christian tackle Joseph Noteboom and Michigan State center Brian Allen.
At Maine, Demby played in an offense coordinated by Liam Coen, who was hired by the Rams in February as assistant receivers coach.
In the sixth round, the Chargers added a big wide receiver, selecting 6-foot-3 Dylan Cantrell from Texas Tech with the 191st overall selection.
He was an All-Big 12 Conference honorable mention as a fifth-year senior, catching 71 passes for 816 yards.He also scored seven touchdowns.
If Cantrell can make the team, he would give the Chargers a big-bodied red zone target on the outside to go with last year’s first-round pick, Mike Williams.
The Rams selected Tennessee running back John Kelly in the sixth round of the NFL draft on Saturday with the 176th overall pick.
Kelly is expected to serve as a change-of-pace back behind Todd Gurley, the reigning NFL offensive player of the year, and Malcolm Brown.
Former USC running back Justin Davis also is on the roster.
Fifth round
138. Green Bay (from Cleveland), Cole Madison, g, Washington State.
139. N.Y. Giants, RJ McIntosh, dt, Miami.
The Rams selected Oklahoma outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo in the fifth round of the NFL draft with the 160th pick.
Okoronkwo is the third defensive player taken by the Rams after Stephen F. Austin defensive end John Franklin was selected in the fourth round and Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser was picked earlier in the fifth.
“When I got the call, tears started dropping out,” Okoronkwo said.
Five years after the Rams made Tavon Austin the eighth overall pick in the 2013 draft, the team traded him Saturday to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick.
Austin, 27, leaves after catching 194 passes for 1,689 yards and 12 touchdowns during his five seasons with the Rams.
Austin signed a four-year, $42-million contract extension before the 2016 season. But after last season’s unproductive performance, he agreed to rework the deal to what essentially is a one-year contract.