The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Oakland Raiders use 24th pick to select CB Gareon Conley of Ohio State
|Sam Farmer
No. 24 Oakland Raiders: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
Conley had planned to attend the draft, but went home after an allegation of sexual assault surfaced against him. (He has denied it and has not been arrested or charged.) His stock had been on the rise to that point.
New York Giants take TE Evan Engram of Mississippi at No. 23
|Sam Farmer
No. 23 New York Giants: Evan Engram, TE, Mississippi
At 6-3, 234, Engram is built more like a receiver than a prototypical NFL tight end. The only team that successfully shut him down last fall was Louisiana State, and that was by using a combination of two first-round talents, safety Jamal Adams and cornerback Tre’Davious White.
Quick take: Eli Manning gets a fellow Ole Miss alumnus who can catch and block. Giants are restocking their offense with weapons.
Miami Dolphins take DE Charles Harris of Missouri with 22nd pick
|Sam Farmer
No. 22 Miami Dolphins: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
Harris had a strong career at Missouri, finishing seventh on the all-time sacks list with 18. Half of those came last season.
Quick take: Dolphins add an explosive edge rusher after adding linebackers Lawrence Timmons and Kiko Alonso.
Detroit Lions use 21st pick to select ILB Jarrad Davis of Florida
|Sam Farmer
No. 21 Detroit Lions: Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida
Davis was second-team all-Southeastern Conference despite being slowed by a leg injury last season.
Quick take: Lions finished 31st in sacks last season. Davis helps solidify the interior of their defense. Team still needs an edge rusher.
Denver Broncos select OT Garett Boles of Utah at No. 20
20. Denver Broncos: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
A junior college transfer who served a Mormon mission, Bolles played just one season at Utah. He never played on offense in high school, so he has just three seasons of experience at offensive tackle.
Quick take: Bolles is 25 and served his mission in Colorado Springs, Colo., so in a sense he’s coming home to the Broncos.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers select TE O.J. Howard of Alabama with 19th pick
|Sam Farmer
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: O.J. Howard, Alabama
Howard didn’t put up huge numbers in college, but he showed up big in the biggest games. In consecutive national championship games against Clemson, he compiled nine receptions for 314 yards with three touchdowns.
Quick take: Instead of taking a running back, the Buccaneers gave Jameis Winston another target. Howard is outstanding blocker and receiver.
Tennessee Titans select CB Adoree' Jackson of USC at No. 18
|Sam Farmer
18. Tennessee Titans: Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC
Among the most versatile players in the draft, Jackson is dangerous on special teams and caught 39 passes in his three seasons.
Quick take: The Titans not only fill a need on defense, but get a spectacular special-teamer. First USC defensive back to be taken in first round since Troy Polamalu in 2003.
Washington Redskins use 17th pick to take DE Jonathan Allen of Alabama
|Sam Farmer
17, Washington Redskins: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
Allen was projected as a first-round pick last year but decided to return to school. He subsequently turned in his best season, with 69 tackles – 16 of them for losses – and 10 1/2 sacks. He won the Bronko Nagurski (best defensive player), Chuck Bednarik (best defensive player) and Ted Hendricks (best defensive end) awards.
Quick take: Nobody dreamed Allen would slide this far, but a run on QBs and concern about Allen’s shoulders pushed him down.
Baltimore Ravens select CB Marlon Humphrey of Alabama at No. 16
|Sam Farmer
16. Baltimore Ravens: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
Humphrey is the son of former NFL running back Bobby Humphrey.
Quick take: Best receivers are off the board, and Ravens can never have enough corners in that division. Humphrey has that Alabama pedigree.
Indianapolis Colts select FS Malik Hooker of Ohio State with 15th pick
|Sam Farmer
Coming out of high school, Hooker was a Division I basketball prospect. On the football field, he’s a playmaker and a ballhawk.
Quick take: Hooker had seven interceptions last season, one fewer than the entire Colts team. He can roam centerfield for them.
Philadelphia Eagles take DE Derek Barnett of Tennessee with 14th pick
|Sam Farmer
14. Philadelphia Eagles: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
Barnett set the all-time career sack record at Tennessee with 33, one more than NFL Hall of Famer Reggie White. The record-setting sack came in Tennessee’s bowl win over Nebraska.
Quick take: The Eagles like to build their lines with high draft picks. Barnett broke college sack record of one-time Eagles great Reggie White.
Arizona Cardinals use the 13th pick to take OLB Haason Reddick of Temple
|Sam Farmer
No. 13 Arizona Cardinals: Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple
Reddick, who walked on to his college team, was among the fastest risers this offseason. He led the Owls with 10½ sacks last season, but showed scouts at the Senior Bowl that he could excel when playing in “space,” using his sideline-to-sideline range.
Quick take: Former Temple coach Bruce Arians adds to his edge-rushing arsenal. A quarterback can wait with the top three off the board.
Houston Texans trade up to No. 12 to select QB Deshaun Watson of Clemson
|Sam Farmer
No. 12 Houston Texans (via trade with Cleveland Browns): Deshaun Watson, QB Clemson
Watson finished his college career with a 420-yard passing performance against Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game. He directed Clemson’s 35-31 come-from-behind victory, securing the school capture its first football title since 1981.
Quick take: Texans become the third team to trade up for a quarterback. Bill O’Brien was determined to find an answer.
New Orleans Saints select CB Marshon Lattimore of Ohio State at No. 11
|Sam Farmer
11. New Orleans Saints: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
Widely considered the best cornerback in the draft, Lattimore was hobbled by hamstring injuries early in his college career and started just one season.
Quick take: Hamstring issues worried some teams, but Lattimore is a steal for defensively challenged Saints.
Kansas City Chiefs trade up to take QB Patrick Mahomes II of Texas Tech with 10th pick
|Sam Farmer
10. Kansas City Chiefs (via trade Buffalo Bills): Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Texas Tech
Mahomes was the nation’s leading passer last fall. He finished his college career with 11,252 yards passing and 93 touchdowns.
Quick take: Trading up 17 spots to get him, the Chiefs clearly love Mahomes, who can learn at the elbow of Alex Smith then take over.
Cincinnati Bengals pick WR John Ross of Washington at No. 9
|Sam Farmer
9. Cincinnati Bengals: John Ross, WR, Washington
Ross broke the scouting combine record with a scorching 40-yard dash time of 4.22 seconds. After missing the 2015 season because of a knee injury, he bounced back last fall with 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Quick take: Surprising move here, but could send shock waves through the AFC North. With A.J. Green and Ross, this team can really take the top off a defense.
Carolina Panthers select RB Christian McCaffrey of Stanford at No. 8
|Sam Farmer
8. Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
The son of former Stanford and NFL standout Ed McCaffrey, Christian was a threat all over the field, leading the Football Bowl Subdivision in all-purpose yards the past two seasons with an average of 276.0 in 2015 and 211.5 last fall.
Quick take: Ron Rivera wants to turn down the heat on Cam Newton. The versatile McCaffrey, who can line up at WR too, will help do that.
Los Angeles Chargers take WR Mike Williams of Clemson at No. 7
|Sam Farmer
7. Los Angeles Chargers: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
The 6-foot-4 Williams had 1,361 yards receiving last season, third in school history behind current NFL standouts Sammy Watkins (1,464) and DeAndre Hopkins (1,405).
Quick take: Williams, a great jump-ball receiver, could be the next iteration of Vincent Jackson or Malcom Floyd for Philip Rivers.
New York Jets take strong safety Jamal Adams of LSU with sixth pick
|Sam Farmer
6. New York Jets: Jamal Adams, SS, Louisiana State
The son of former first-round pick George Adams, Jamal is one of the best athletes in this class and a heralded leader.
Quick take: The Jets have drafted defense every year since 2010. Adams is essentially a quarterback for the other side of the ball.