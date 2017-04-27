The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Arizona Cardinals use the 13th pick to take OLB Haason Reddick of Temple
|Sam Farmer
No. 13 Arizona Cardinals: Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple
Reddick, who walked on to his college team, was among the fastest risers this offseason. He led the Owls with 10½ sacks last season, but showed scouts at the Senior Bowl that he could excel when playing in “space,” using his sideline-to-sideline range.
Quick take: Former Temple coach Bruce Arians adds to his edge-rushing arsenal. A quarterback can wait with the top three off the board.