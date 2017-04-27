The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Philadelphia
Atlanta Falcons trade up to No. 26 and select OLB Takkarist McKinley of UCLA
|Sam Farmer
No. 26 Atlanta Falcons (via trade with Seattle Seahawks): Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA
A junior college transfer, McKinley is an elite edge rusher with perhaps the fastest first step in this class. Better at getting upfield than dropping back in coverage.
Quick take: Falcons were looking for a bookend to Vic Beasley, and McKinley is a good fit. Good enough for them to trade up.