Bengals select controversial running back Joe Mixon out of Oklahoma at No. 48

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is headed to Cincinnati, which added to its reputation for taking chances on players with off-field problems.

The Bengals traded down in the second round, then took the 5-foot-10 running back with the 48th overall pick Friday. Mixon was one of the top running backs in the draft, but dropped because he was suspended his freshman season for punching a woman and breaking bones in her face.

Cincinnati needed a running back after Rex Burkhead left for New England. Plus, Giovani Bernard is recovering from a torn ACL, raising doubts about depth at the position.

The second round of the NFL draft started with a flurry of trades and a couple of defensive back teammates from Washington being selected.