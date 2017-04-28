Politics
How do you think Trump did in his first 100 days in office? Let us know
Sports

The 2017 NFL draft continues Friday in Philadelphia with the second and third rounds. Check here for pick-by-pick updates of those those selections as well as a recap of the first round.

Bengals select controversial running back Joe Mixon out of Oklahoma at No. 48

Associated Press

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is headed to Cincinnati, which added to its reputation for taking chances on players with off-field problems.

The Bengals traded down in the second round, then took the 5-foot-10 running back with the 48th overall pick Friday. Mixon was one of the top running backs in the draft, but dropped because he was suspended his freshman season for punching a woman and breaking bones in her face.

Cincinnati needed a running back after Rex Burkhead left for New England. Plus, Giovani Bernard is recovering from a torn ACL, raising doubts about depth at the position.

The second round of the NFL draft started with a flurry of trades and a couple of defensive back teammates from Washington being selected.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
84°