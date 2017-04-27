The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Carolina Panthers select RB Christian McCaffrey of Stanford at No. 8
|Sam Farmer
8. Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
The son of former Stanford and NFL standout Ed McCaffrey, Christian was a threat all over the field, leading the Football Bowl Subdivision in all-purpose yards the past two seasons with an average of 276.0 in 2015 and 211.5 last fall.
Quick take: Ron Rivera wants to turn down the heat on Cam Newton. The versatile McCaffrey, who can line up at WR too, will help do that.