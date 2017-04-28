Chargers select G Forrest Lamp out of Western Kentucky at No. 38

Western Kentucky offensive lineman Forrest Lamp raises his arm as he scores a touchdown against Memphis during the Boca Raton Bowl.

FORREST LAMP, guard

6 feet 4, 309 pounds, Western Kentucky, Round 2, Pick 38

Notable: A dominant tackle in college earning third-team All-American honors, even scoring a touchdown in his team’s bowl game. He’s already got an endorsement deal with a lighting provider.

Why Chargers drafted him: Philip Rivers needs protection, and the Chargers were lucky the draft board worked out where a first-round graded lineman fell into their laps. He’ll be a massive body that likely helps clear up things on the interior of the Chargers’ offensive line.

Last season: Impressed scouts with a great senior season, dominating in his biggest showcase game against Alabama. His presence on the line helped the Hilltoppers to an 11-3 record and a bowl game win. He caught a lateral toss in the win and ran it in for a nine-yard score.