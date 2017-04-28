The 2017 NFL draft continues Friday in Philadelphia with the second and third rounds. Check here for pick-by-pick updates of those those selections as well as a recap of the first round.
Chargers select G Forrest Lamp out of Western Kentucky at No. 38
|Dan Woike
FORREST LAMP, guard
6 feet 4, 309 pounds, Western Kentucky, Round 2, Pick 38
Notable: A dominant tackle in college earning third-team All-American honors, even scoring a touchdown in his team’s bowl game. He’s already got an endorsement deal with a lighting provider.
Why Chargers drafted him: Philip Rivers needs protection, and the Chargers were lucky the draft board worked out where a first-round graded lineman fell into their laps. He’ll be a massive body that likely helps clear up things on the interior of the Chargers’ offensive line.
Last season: Impressed scouts with a great senior season, dominating in his biggest showcase game against Alabama. His presence on the line helped the Hilltoppers to an 11-3 record and a bowl game win. He caught a lateral toss in the win and ran it in for a nine-yard score.