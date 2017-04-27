The 2017 NFL draft kicks off this evening at 5 p.m. Follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Philadelphia
Cleveland Browns select DE Myles Garrett of Texas A&M with first pick of NFL draft
|Sam Farmer
1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
Garrett had 31 career sacks for the Aggies, ranking second on the school’s all-time list to Von Miller. A leg injury caused Garrett to miss three games last season, and he was hobbled for the rest of the year.
Quick take: The Browns were 30th in sacks last season, and instead of taking a quarterback opted for a safer pick: an elite pass rusher.