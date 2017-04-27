The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Cincinnati Bengals pick WR John Ross of Washington at No. 9
|Sam Farmer
9. Cincinnati Bengals: John Ross, WR, Washington
Ross broke the scouting combine record with a scorching 40-yard dash time of 4.22 seconds. After missing the 2015 season because of a knee injury, he bounced back last fall with 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Quick take: Surprising move here, but could send shock waves through the AFC North. With A.J. Green and Ross, this team can really take the top off a defense.