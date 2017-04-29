The 2017 NFL draft continues with rounds four through seven on Saturday in Philadelphia.
Colts select USC's Zach Banner in fourth round of NFL draft
|Sam Farmer
One of the biggest players in the NFL draft is heading to Indianapolis.
USC tackle Zach Banner, listed at 6-8 and 353 pounds, was selected with the 31st pick of the fourth round by the Colts.
Indianapolis is looking to beef up the protection of Andrew Luck, who might be hit more than any quarterback in the league.
Banner is the son of former NFL tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who played collegiately at Washington and was a first-round pick by Atlanta before finishing his career in Oakland.