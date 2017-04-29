Trojans offensive tackle Zach Banner runs with the ball after receiving a lateral on the final play of a loss at Utah.

One of the biggest players in the NFL draft is heading to Indianapolis.

USC tackle Zach Banner, listed at 6-8 and 353 pounds, was selected with the 31st pick of the fourth round by the Colts.

Indianapolis is looking to beef up the protection of Andrew Luck, who might be hit more than any quarterback in the league.

Banner is the son of former NFL tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who played collegiately at Washington and was a first-round pick by Atlanta before finishing his career in Oakland.