The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Philadelphia
Dallas Cowboys take DE Taco Charlton of Michigan with 28th pick
|Sam Farmer
No. 28 Dallas Cowboys: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
Charlton, who suffered an ankle injury in the first half of last season’s opener against Hawaii, played in 10 ½ games last fall and had 9 ½ sacks.
Quick take: The Cowboys liked Barnett, Harris and McKinley, too. They need to ramp up their pass rush, and Charlton helps.