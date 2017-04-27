Denver Broncos select OT Garett Boles of Utah at No. 20

The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
20. Denver Broncos: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
A junior college transfer who served a Mormon mission, Bolles played just one season at Utah. He never played on offense in high school, so he has just three seasons of experience at offensive tackle.
Quick take: Bolles is 25 and served his mission in Colorado Springs, Colo., so in a sense he’s coming home to the Broncos.