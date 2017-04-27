The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Philadelphia
Detroit Lions use 21st pick to select ILB Jarrad Davis of Florida
|Sam Farmer
No. 21 Detroit Lions: Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida
Davis was second-team all-Southeastern Conference despite being slowed by a leg injury last season.
Quick take: Lions finished 31st in sacks last season. Davis helps solidify the interior of their defense. Team still needs an edge rusher.