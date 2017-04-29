A military color guard marches to the stage before the start of the NFL draft.

145. Denver (from Cleveland), Jake Butt, TE, Michigan.

146. San Francisco, George Kittle, te, Iowa.

147. Chicago, Jordan Morgan, g, Kutztown.

148. Jacksonville, Blair Brown, lb, Ohio.

149. Atlanta (from Rams through Buffalo), Damontae Kazee, cb, San Diego State.

150. New York Jets, Jordan Leggett, te, Clemson.

151. Chargers, Desmond King, s, Iowa.

152. Carolina, Corn Elder, cb, Miami.

153. Cincinnati, Jake Elliott, k, Memphis.

154. Washington (from New Orleans), Jeremy Sprinkle, te, Arkansas.

155. Tennessee (from Philadelphia), Jayon Brown, lb, UCLA.

156. Atlanta (from Buffalo), Brian Hill, rb, Wyoming.

157. Arizona, Will Holden, ot, Vanderbilt.

158. Indianapolis, Nate Hairston, cb, Temple.

159. Baltimore, Jermaine Eluemunor, g, Texas A&M.

160. Cleveland (from Minnesota through NY Jets), Rod Johnson, ot, Florida State.

161. Indianapolis (from Washington through San Francisco), Anthony Walker, lb, Northwestern.

162. Tampa Bay, Jeremy McNichols, rb, Boise State.

163. Buffalo (from Denver through New England), Matt Milano, lb, Boston College.

164. Miami (from Tennessee through Philadelphia), Isaac Ariata, g, Utah.

165. Detroit, Jamal Agnew, cb, San Diego.

166. Philadelphia (from Miami), Shelton Gibson, wr, West Virginia.

167. New York Giants, Avery Moss, de, Youngstown State.

168. Oakland, Marquel Lee, lb, Wake Forest.

169. Houston, Treston Decoud, cb, Oregon State.

Choice forfeited by Seattle

170. Minnesota (from Kansas City), Rodney Adams, wr, South Florida.

171. Buffalo (from Dallas), Nathan Peterman, qb, Pittsburgh.

172. Denver (from Green Bay), Isaiah McKenzie, wr, Georgia.

173. Pittsburgh, Brian Allen, cb, Utah.

174. Atlanta, Eric Saubert, te, Drake.

175. Green Bay (from New England through Cleveland and Denver), Deangelo Yancey, wr, Purdue.

176. x-Cincinnati, J.J. Dielman, c, Utah.

177. x-San Francisco (from Denver), Trent Taylor, wr, Louisiana Tech.

178. x-Miami, Davon Godchaux, dt, LSU.

179. x-Arizona, T.J. Logan, rb, North Carolina.

180. x-Minnesota (from Kansas City), Danny Isidora, g, Miami.

181. x-New York Jets (from Cleveland), Dylan Donahue, de, West Georgia.

182. x-Green Bay, Aaron Jones, rb, UTEP.

183. x-Kansas City (from New England), Ukeme Eligwe, lb, Georgia Southern.

184. x-Philadelphia (from Miami), Nate Gerry, s, Nebraska.

