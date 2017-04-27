The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Indianapolis Colts select FS Malik Hooker of Ohio State with 15th pick
Coming out of high school, Hooker was a Division I basketball prospect. On the football field, he’s a playmaker and a ballhawk.
Quick take: Hooker had seven interceptions last season, one fewer than the entire Colts team. He can roam centerfield for them.