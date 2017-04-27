The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Philadelphia
Miami Dolphins take DE Charles Harris of Missouri with 22nd pick
|Sam Farmer
No. 22 Miami Dolphins: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
Harris had a strong career at Missouri, finishing seventh on the all-time sacks list with 18. Half of those came last season.
Quick take: Dolphins add an explosive edge rusher after adding linebackers Lawrence Timmons and Kiko Alonso.