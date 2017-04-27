The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Philadelphia
New Orleans Saints select OT Ryan Ramczyk of Wisconsin with final pick of first round
|Sam Farmer
No. 32 New Orleans Saints: Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
A Division III transfer from Wisconsin Stevens Point, Ramczyk redshirted in 2015 then moved to left tackle last season. He had surgery in January following a hip injury.
Quick take: The Saints need to protect Drew Brees. Ramczyk can step in and play right tackle immediately, and he can eventually move to the left side.