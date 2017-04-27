The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
New York Giants take TE Evan Engram of Mississippi at No. 23
|Sam Farmer
No. 23 New York Giants: Evan Engram, TE, Mississippi
At 6-3, 234, Engram is built more like a receiver than a prototypical NFL tight end. The only team that successfully shut him down last fall was Louisiana State, and that was by using a combination of two first-round talents, safety Jamal Adams and cornerback Tre’Davious White.
Quick take: Eli Manning gets a fellow Ole Miss alumnus who can catch and block. Giants are restocking their offense with weapons.