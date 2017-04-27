The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Oakland Raiders use 24th pick to select CB Gareon Conley of Ohio State
|Sam Farmer
No. 24 Oakland Raiders: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
Conley had planned to attend the draft, but went home after an allegation of sexual assault surfaced against him. (He has denied it and has not been arrested or charged.) His stock had been on the rise to that point.