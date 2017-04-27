The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Philadelphia
Philadelphia Eagles take DE Derek Barnett of Tennessee with 14th pick
|Sam Farmer
14. Philadelphia Eagles: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
Barnett set the all-time career sack record at Tennessee with 33, one more than NFL Hall of Famer Reggie White. The record-setting sack came in Tennessee’s bowl win over Nebraska.
Quick take: The Eagles like to build their lines with high draft picks. Barnett broke college sack record of one-time Eagles great Reggie White.