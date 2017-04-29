Eastern Washington defensive end Samson Ebukam brings down Oregon quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. during a game in 2015.

SAMSON EBUKAM, LB

6-3, 240 pounds, Eastern Washington (Round 4, Pick 125)

Notable: Ebukam recorded 24 sacks during his career. He is the second Eastern Washington player drafted by Rams, joining receiver Cooper Kupp.

Why Rams drafted him: Under new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, the Rams are installing a 3-4 scheme. Ebukam is an edge rusher who can fit naturally as an outside linebacker.

Last season: Reynolds had 15 tackles for losses, including 9 ½ sacks. He made 71 tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered three.