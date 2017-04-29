EJUAN PRICE, OLB

5-11, 241 pounds, Pittsburgh (Round 7, Pick 234)

Notable: Price was sidelined more than two seasons because of pectoral and back injuries but he finished with 29 1/2 sacks, tying Rams tackle Aaron Donald for fourth on the school’s all-time list.

Why Rams drafted him: Playing defensive end, Price last season averaged nearly two tackles for losses per game. The Rams expect him to get into the backfield as a 3-4 edge-rusher.

Last season: Price produced 23 tackles for losses, including 13 sacks. He also forced three fumbles.