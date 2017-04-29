Tulane defensive lineman Tanzel Smart participates in a drill at the NFL combine in March.

TANZEL SMART, DL

61, 296 pounds, Tulane (Round 6, Pick 189)

Notable: Smart started the final three years of his college career. He was named first-team All-American Athletic Conference as a junior and senior.

Why the Rams drafted him: Smart’s frame is similar to Rams three-time Pro Bowl tackle Aaron Donald's. He adds depth to a position group that is regarded as the team’s strength.

Last season: Smart had 18 1/2 tackles for losses, including 5 1/2 sacks. He recovered a fumble and forced another. He made a career-best 67 tackles.