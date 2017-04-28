Rams select TE/WR Gerald Everett out South Alabama at No. 44

South Alabama tight end/receiver Gerald Everett catches passes during a drill at the NFL Scouting Combine on March 4 in Indianapoli

GERALD EVERETT, TE/WR

6-foot-4, 240 pounds, South Alabama

Notable: Everett was a high school basketball standout who turned himself into an All-Sun Belt Conference football player. He began his college career at Alabama-Birmingham.

Why Rams drafted him: The Rams released veteran tight end Lance Kendricks, leaving them thin at tight end. With his jumping ability, Everett is the kind of player that can make plays in the red zone.

Last season: Everett caught 49 passes for 717 yards and four touchdowns. He was third nationally among tight ends in college football in receiving yards. He caught five passes for 103 yards in one game.