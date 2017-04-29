The 2017 NFL draft continues with rounds four through seven on Saturday in Philadelphia.
Rams select WR Josh Reynolds of Texas A&M in fourth round of NFL draft
|Gary Klein
JOSH REYNOLDS, WR
6-foot-3, 194 pounds (Round 4, Pick 117)
Notable: Reynolds scored 30 touchdowns in three seasons. He finished his college career with 12 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns against Kansas State.
Why Rams drafted him: The Rams are attempting to give Jared Goff varied weapons. Reynolds, at 6-3, is currently the tallest wide receiver on the roster and could be a mismatch for smaller cornerbacks.
Last season: Reynolds caught 61 passes for 885 yards and 12 touchdowns. He caught a touchdown pass in eight consecutive games.