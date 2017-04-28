Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp catches a pass during a drill at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on March 4.

Cooper Kupp knows there will be questions about the level of competition.

The Rams on Friday selected the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision’s all-time receiving leader in the third round of the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound Kupp achieved his record-setting career at Eastern Washington.

“I’ve played against some very good football players and I’ve played against some very good team as well,” Kupp said in a teleconference. “I’ve been able to produce in both situations and I believe I prepare to be the best player when I step on the field. That’s not going to change moving up to the NFL.

“I pride myself on that preparation and what it takes it be great. If people want to question that, that’s fine. I’m just going to go out and do what I do and I believe that opinion will change soon.”

Kupp, a Washington native, joins a receiving corps that includes Tavon Austin and Robert Woods among others.

“I think I bring versatility, a guy that’s going to know the offense inside and out,” he said. “A guy that’s going to be ready to go Day 1. I pride myself on that. On learning the offense.

“I know exactly what I need to be, a guy that can be reliable and be able to get first downs. The ability to create in multiple different ways, play wherever you need me to play. I think that’s something that I bring that a lot of receivers can’t.”

Kupp is looking forward to working with quarterback Jared Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft.

“Obviously, having Jared at quarterback and just the potential he’s got to be a great quarterback,” he said.

COOPER KUPP, WR

6-foot-2, 204 pounds, Eastern Washington

Notable: Kupp set NCAA Football Championship Subdivision records with 428 receptions, 6,464 receiving yards and 73 touchdown catches. He caught 40 passes for 716 yards and 11 touchdowns in four games against Pac-12 Conference schools.

Why Rams drafted him: The Rams let 1,000-yard receiver Kenny Britt leave as a free agent. Cupp provides a sure-handed complement for Tavon Austin and Robert Woods.

Last season: Kupp caught a Big Sky Conference record 117 passes for 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also passed for two touchdowns, rushed for another and scored on a punt return.