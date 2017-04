Miami QB Brad Kaaya was taken with the 215th pick of the draft by the Lions.

185. Cleveland, Caleb Brantley, dt, Florida.

186. Baltimore (from San Francisco), Chuck Clark, db, Virginia Tech.

187. Seattle (from Jacksonville), Mike Tyson, s, Cincinnati.

188. New York Jets (from Chicago through Houston and Cleveland), Elijah McGuire, rb, Louisiana-Lafayette.

189. Los Angeles Rams, Tanzel Smart, dt, Tulane.

190. Los Angeles Chargers, Sam Tevi, ot, Utah.

191. Dallas (from NY Jets), Xavier Woods, s, Louisiana Tech.

192. Carolina, Alexander Armah, de, West Georgia.

193. Cincinnati, Jordan Evans, lb, Oklahoma.

194. Miami (from Philadelphia), Vincent Taylor, dt, Oklahoma State.

195. Buffalo, Tanner Vallejo, lb, Boise State.

196. New Orleans, Al-Quadin Muhammad, de, Miami.

197. New York Jets (from Arizona through Chicago), Jeremy Clark, cb, Michigan.

198. San Francisco (from Baltimore), D.J. Jones, dt, Mississippi.

199. Washington (from Minnesota), Chase Roullier, c, Wyoming.

200. New York Giants (from Indianapolis through New England and Tennessee), Adam Bisnowaty, ot, Pittsburgh.

201. Minnesota (from Washington), Bucky Hodges, te, Virginia Tech.

202. San Francisco (from Denver), Pita Taumoepenu, de, Utah.

203. Denver (from Tennessee), De’Angelo Henderson, rb, Coastal Carolina.

204. New York Jets (from Tampa Bay), Derrick Jones, cb, Mississippi.

205. Detroit, Jeremiah Ledbetter, de, Arkansas.

206. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami), Sam Rogers, fb, Virginia Tech.

207. Cincinnati (from NY Giants through Tennessee), Brandon Wilson, rb, Houston.

208. Arizona (from Oakland), Rudy Ford, s, Auburn.

209. Washington (from Houston), Robert Davis, wr, Georgia Southern.

210. Seattle, Justin Senior, ot, Mississippi State.

Choice forfeited by Kansas City

211. New England (from Dallas), Conor McDermott, ot, UCLA.

212. Green Bay, Kofi Amichia, ot, South Florida.

213. Pittsburgh, Colin Holba, ls, Louisville.

214. Philadelphia (from Atlanta through Tennessee), Elijah Qualls, dt, Washington.

215. Detroit (from New England), Brad Kaaya, qb, Miami.

216. x-Dallas (from Kansas City through New England), Marquez White, cb, Florida State.

217. x-Tennessee (from Cincinnati through NY Giants), Corey Levin, g, Chattanooga.

218. x-Kansas City, Leon McQuay III, s, USC.