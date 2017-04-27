The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Philadephia
Tennessee Titans select CB Adoree' Jackson of USC at No. 18
18. Tennessee Titans: Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC
Among the most versatile players in the draft, Jackson is dangerous on special teams and caught 39 passes in his three seasons.
Quick take: The Titans not only fill a need on defense, but get a spectacular special-teamer. First USC defensive back to be taken in first round since Troy Polamalu in 2003.