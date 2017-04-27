The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Philadelphia
Tennessee Titans select WR Corey Davis of Western Michigan with fifth pick
|Sam Farmer
5. Tennessee Titans: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
Davis was the MAC offensive player of the year last season, with 97 catches for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Quick take: Titans essentially take Davis sight unseen, as he has yet to work out because of a bad ankle. Need weapons for Marcus Mariota.