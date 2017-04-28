The 2017 NFL draft continues Friday in Philadelphia with the second and third rounds. Check here for pick-by-pick updates of those those selections as well as a recap of the first round.
Third-round selections
|Los Angeles Times Staff Reports
65. Cleveland Browns: Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Charlotte
The 6-3, 305-pounder has the combination of speed and power to be disruptive along the line of scrimmage.
66. San Francisco 49ers: Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado
He is big (6-3, 200) for a corner but has 4.45 speed in the 40. THe JC transfer who had an impressive senior season.
67. New Orleans Saints (via trade with San Francisco 49ers): Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
His combination of power and speed make the 5-10, 215-pounder a breakaway threat. He arrives with off-the-field concerns.
68. Jacksonville Jaguars, Dawuane Smooth, DE, Illinois
This 6-3, 265-pounder is a bonafide pass rusher who needs to add strength and pounds to play every down.
69. Los Angeles Rams: Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington
A good route runner with dependable hands, Kupp (6-2, 205) is not particularly fast.
70. New York Jets: Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State
A bit undersized (6-3, 300) for an NFL center, Elflein has intelligence, toughness and the ability to play guard.
71. Los Angeles Chargers: Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana
A 6-4, 305-pounder who is good blocker in run and pass situations because of his balance and technique. Lacks strength and power.
72. Tennessee Titans (via trade with New England Patriots): Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky
An explosive athlete at 5-11 and 200 pounds, especially when in open space, who can also return kicks.
73. Cincinnati Bengals: Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
An athletic 6-4, 255-pounder who has quickness and power.
74. Baltimore Ravens: Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan
His size (6-5, 295 pounds) and athleticism make him a solid interior defender.
75. Atlanta Falcons (via trade with Buffalo Bills): Duke Riley, LB, LSU
Although this 6-0, 230-pounder only started one year, he is athletic and rangey. All he lacks is raw power.
76. New Orleans Saints: Alex Anzalone, OLB, Florida
He is speedy and athletic, but this 6-3, 240-pounder has had multiple injury problems during his college career.
77. Carolina Panthers (via trade with Arizona Cardinals)
78. Baltimore Ravens
79. Minnesota Vikings
80. Indianapolis Colts
81. Washington Redskins
82. Denver Broncos
83. Tennessee Titans
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneer
85. Detroit Lions
86. Minnesota Vikings
87. New York Giants
88. Oakland Raiders
89. Houston Texans
90. Seattle Seahawks
91. Buffalo Bills
92. Dallas Cowboys
93. Green Bay Packers
94. Pittsburgh Steelers
95. Seattle Seahawks
96. New England Patriots
97. Miami Dolphins
98. Carolina Panthers
99. Philadelphia Eagles
100. Tennessee Titans
101. Denver Broncos
102. Seattle Seahawks
103. New Orleans Saints
104. Kansas City Chiefs
105. Pittsburgh Steelers
106. Seattle Seahawks
107. New York Jets