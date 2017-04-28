NFL commissioner Roger Goodell former Pittsburgh Steelers running backs Jerome Bettis, left, and Franco Harris pay tribute to Dan Rooney during the first round of the 2017 NFL football drafton Thursda

65. Cleveland Browns: Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Charlotte

The 6-3, 305-pounder has the combination of speed and power to be disruptive along the line of scrimmage.

66. San Francisco 49ers: Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado

He is big (6-3, 200) for a corner but has 4.45 speed in the 40. THe JC transfer who had an impressive senior season.

67. New Orleans Saints (via trade with San Francisco 49ers): Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

His combination of power and speed make the 5-10, 215-pounder a breakaway threat. He arrives with off-the-field concerns.

68. Jacksonville Jaguars, Dawuane Smooth, DE, Illinois

This 6-3, 265-pounder is a bonafide pass rusher who needs to add strength and pounds to play every down.

69. Los Angeles Rams: Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington

A good route runner with dependable hands, Kupp (6-2, 205) is not particularly fast.

70. New York Jets: Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State

A bit undersized (6-3, 300) for an NFL center, Elflein has intelligence, toughness and the ability to play guard.

71. Los Angeles Chargers: Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana

A 6-4, 305-pounder who is good blocker in run and pass situations because of his balance and technique. Lacks strength and power.

72. Tennessee Titans (via trade with New England Patriots): Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky

An explosive athlete at 5-11 and 200 pounds, especially when in open space, who can also return kicks.

73. Cincinnati Bengals: Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State

An athletic 6-4, 255-pounder who has quickness and power.

74. Baltimore Ravens: Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan

His size (6-5, 295 pounds) and athleticism make him a solid interior defender.

75. Atlanta Falcons (via trade with Buffalo Bills): Duke Riley, LB, LSU

Although this 6-0, 230-pounder only started one year, he is athletic and rangey. All he lacks is raw power.

76. New Orleans Saints: Alex Anzalone, OLB, Florida

He is speedy and athletic, but this 6-3, 240-pounder has had multiple injury problems during his college career.

77. Carolina Panthers (via trade with Arizona Cardinals)

78. Baltimore Ravens

79. Minnesota Vikings

80. Indianapolis Colts

81. Washington Redskins

82. Denver Broncos

83. Tennessee Titans

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneer

85. Detroit Lions

86. Minnesota Vikings

87. New York Giants

88. Oakland Raiders

89. Houston Texans

90. Seattle Seahawks

91. Buffalo Bills

92. Dallas Cowboys

93. Green Bay Packers

94. Pittsburgh Steelers

95. Seattle Seahawks

96. New England Patriots

97. Miami Dolphins

98. Carolina Panthers

99. Philadelphia Eagles

100. Tennessee Titans

101. Denver Broncos

102. Seattle Seahawks

103. New Orleans Saints

104. Kansas City Chiefs

105. Pittsburgh Steelers

106. Seattle Seahawks

107. New York Jets