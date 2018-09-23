Three plays from the Rams’ 10-yard line failed to yield a touchdown, so the Chargers settled for a 26-yard field by Caleb Sturgis, which pulled them to within 35-23 of the Rams with 11 minutes and 49 seconds left in the game.
The Chargers drove from their own 34-yard line to the Rams’ 10-yard line in 12 plays and recovered from a Ndamukong Suh sack of Philip Rivers to gain a first down on Austin Ekeler’s 10-yard run and Rivers’ five-yard pass to Antonio Gates on a third-and-four from the Rams’ 29.
Tyrell Williams ran for 14 yards on a reverse to the Rams’ 10, but Melvin Gordon was held to two yards on first down, and Rivers overthrew two receivers in the back of the end zone on second and third down.
Jared Goff threw his third touchdown pass of the game, a six-yard dart over the middle to Robert Woods, to give the Rams a 35-20 lead over the Chargers with 3 minutes and 19 seconds left in the third quarter.
Goff, who completed passes of 15 and 16 yards to Brandin Cooks on the 11-play, 77-yard drive, has completed 28 of 35 passes for 342 yards in the game.
Philip Rivers hit Mike Williams on a beautiful 20-yard post-corner route for a touchdown on a fourth-and-two play to pull the Chargers to within 28-20 of the Rams with 8 minutes and 18 seconds left in the third quarter.
Rivers converted a third-and-eight play from the Chargers 27-yard line with a 13-yard pass to Tyrell Williams earlier in the drive, then Austin Ekeler ran 32 yards up the middle to give the Chargers a first down at the Rams 28-yard line.
Three plays netted only eight yards, but on fourth down, Williams shook Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner near the goal line and broke toward the left pylon, where caught a perfectly thrown ball for his second touchdown of the game.
The Rams converted a Chargers fumble into a touchdown, with Jared Goff and Cooper Kupp combining on a 53-yard scoring play, to take a 28-13 lead with 12 minutes and 38 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Chargers appeared to gain a first down when Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers hit Keenan Allen with an 11-yard pass near midfield, but the Chargers receiver lost control of the ball as he fought to gain an extra yard or two on the play.
Lamarcus Joyner recovered at the Rams’ 45-yard line, and three plays later, Goff, under pressure, stepped up in the pocket and hit Kupp with a pass at the Chargers’ 25-yard line.
Sam Ficken was wide right on a 46-yard field-goal attempt as the first-half clock ran out, preventing the Rams from extending their 21-13 lead over the Chargers in the Coliseum.
The Chargers have to feel fortunate to be within a touchdown and a two-point conversion of the Rams considering how thoroughly they were outplayed in the first two quarters.
The Rams had 313 total yards compared to the Chargers’ 146 yards. They had twice as many offensive plays (44-22), more than three times as many first downs (21-6) and held the ball for twice as long as the Chargers (19:52-10:08).
The Chargers are not going down without a fight (for L.A.). They responded to a Rams touchdown on a blocked punt with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, Melvin Gordon covering the final 11 yards on a pitch around the left side, to cut the Rams’ lead to 21-13 with 3 minutes and 12 seconds left in the first half.
Quarterback Philip Rivers completed two huge passes on the drive, a 27-yarder to veteran tight end Antonio Gates, who broke free from John Johnson on a third-and-four play from the Chargers’ 31-yard line, and a 25-yarder to Keenan Allen, who made a leaping catch between Lamarcus Joyner and Sam Shields on a third-and-17 play from the Rams’ 49.
Rivers also hit Keenan Allen over the middle for a nine-yard gain to give the Chargers a third-and-one at the 15-yard line. Gordon ran four yards for a first down and then got a nice block from fullback Derek Watt en route to the end zone for his score.
The Chargers and Rams played each other Sunday in a regular season game. So is there a real rivalry and fight for Los Angeles? Here is what fans of both teams had to say.
Chargers safety Derwin James prevented another Rams touchdown by stepping in front of tight end Gerald Everett in the end zone and intercepting a Jared Goff pass with 9 minutes and 43 seconds left in the second quarter.
The Chargers appeared to stop the Rams on a key third-and-14 play from the Rams 44-yard line when cornerback Casey Hayward broke up a long pass intended for Brandin Cooks. But Hayward was flagged for illegal contact on the play, giving the Rams a first down.
Goff hit tight end Tyler Higbee for a 20-yard pass down the right sideline, but he was thwarted by James, who, after intercepting the pass, ran out of bounds at the Chargers’ one-yard line. The Rams are leading 14-6.
The Rams and their hurry-up offense are turning this game against the Chargers into a track meet. They just drove 75 yards on seven plays, scoring on Jared Goff’s three-yard pass to Robert Woods on a quick slant to take a 14-6 lead with 51 seconds left in the first quarter.
Goff has had plenty of time to pick apart the Chargers defense, connecting with Woods on a 20-yard pass play and Brandin Cooks on a 21-yard play. The quarterback also scrambled for 16 yards for a first down earlier in the drive.
The Chargers responded to a Rams touchdown with a big play of their own, with quarterback Philip Rivers throwing a 42-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams, who made a superb diving catch in the end zone with Rams cornerback Marcus Peters on his back.
Williams remained on the ground for about a minute, but eventually walked off the field under his own power.
The Rams’ kick after their first touchdown went out of bounds, giving the Chargers possession at the 40-yard line. Melvin Gordon set up the score with a 20-yard run on which he leaped over one Rams defender. Caleb Sturgis’ extra-point attempt was wide right.