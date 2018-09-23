The Chargers are not going down without a fight (for L.A.). They responded to a Rams touchdown on a blocked punt with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, Melvin Gordon covering the final 11 yards on a pitch around the left side, to cut the Rams’ lead to 21-13 with 3 minutes and 12 seconds left in the first half.

Quarterback Philip Rivers completed two huge passes on the drive, a 27-yarder to veteran tight end Antonio Gates, who broke free from John Johnson on a third-and-four play from the Chargers’ 31-yard line, and a 25-yarder to Keenan Allen, who made a leaping catch between Lamarcus Joyner and Sam Shields on a third-and-17 play from the Rams’ 49.

Rivers also hit Keenan Allen over the middle for a nine-yard gain to give the Chargers a third-and-one at the 15-yard line. Gordon ran four yards for a first down and then got a nice block from fullback Derek Watt en route to the end zone for his score.