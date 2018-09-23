Forrest Lamp’s NFL debut will have to wait for at least another week. The 2017 second-round pick out of Western Kentucky, who missed his entire rookie season because of knee surgery, is among the Chargers’ inactive players for today’s game against the Rams in the Coliseum.

Lamp has been practicing since mid-August but is not ready for game action.

Speedy receiver Travis Benjamin will miss his second straight game because of an Achilles injury, and defensive end Joey Bosa (foot injury) and right tackle Joe Barksdale (knee) are out again. The other three Chargers inactives are linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbe, center Cole Toner and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill.