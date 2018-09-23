The Rams and Chargers are in a battle for the hearts and minds of Southland football fans, for the ticket-, merchandise- and luxury suite-buying public as they attempt to gain the upper hand in a once-barren professional football landscape.
The on-field fight for supremacy begins Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Coliseum, where players will drop the gloves in the first regular-season meeting between the teams since they relocated to Los Angeles.
“It will probably get heated,” Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward said before Thursday’s practice in Costa Mesa. “We’re all professionals, so it shouldn’t go overboard, but we’re definitely trying to take each other’s heads off.”
Last week, the Chargers flew across the country for the opportunity to run over the Buffalo Bills.
This week, they’ll drive across town for the opportunity to run into a wall of Rams. Face-first, no less.
Week 3 brings these dominating two: Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh. What the NFL has been fearing since the offseason waits just down the street for the Chargers.