Only five days after his father’s death, Andre James paid the man he once called his inspiration another tribute.

The UCLA left tackle has suited up to play against Arizona at the Rose Bowl on Saturday after returning home to Utah earlier in the week for a celebration of his father’s life. Marcus James died Monday after a more than yearlong battle with testicular cancer.

Andre missed practices Tuesday and Wednesday before rejoining his team. Bruins guard Christaphany Murray said earlier this week that the players would rally around their teammate.