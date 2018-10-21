In his first reception for UCLA, Devin Asiasi snagged a touchdown pass in the right corner of the end zone, giving UCLA a 17-7 lead over Arizona.
Wilton Speight, who replaced Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback, completed five of his six passes on the drive, which saw UCLA gain gradual yardage to get in scoring range in about five minutes.
A transfer from Michigan, Asiasi completed the 13-play, 75-yard drive with his 24-yard play. The drive was bolstered by rushes from Joshua Kelley. Kelley has earned 36 rushing yards in 13 carries so far.
Rhett Rodriguez connected with Shawn Poindexter in the end zone for Arizona’s first score of the game, cutting UCLA’s lead to 10-7.
Arizona got in position when Rodriguez completed a 38-yard pass to Tony Ellison down the sideline. Gary Brightwell made a short rush, and Rodriguez rushed for no gain before the play to Poindexter.
In tight coverage, Poindexter ducked to the left of his defender and grabbed Rodriguez’s lofty pass on the right side of the end zone for a 13-yard scoring play.
As J.J. Taylor sprinted down the sideline, yards away from the end zone, Darnay Holmes punched the ball from his grip, forcing a fumble that he scooped up in the end zone, giving UCLA possession.
On Arizona’s first play of a drive in the second quarter, Taylor broke free of the UCLA defense and bolted down the field for a 55-yard play. Only Holmes was around to catch him when he turned the tide of the explosive play to hold Arizona scoreless.
It was the second time UCLA forced a turnover against the Arizona offense, the first an interception by Quentin Lake.
JJ Molson drilled a 40-yard field goal, giving UCLA a 10-0 lead to start the second quarter.
UCLA got in scoring position when Dorian Thompson-Robinson hurled a 58-yard pass that Theo Howard snagged on the right side of the end zone — Howard’s first reception of the game and his longest of the season.
But after UCLA struggled to gain yardage, Arizona sacked Thompson-Robinson on third-down, forcing UCLA to settle for a field goal.
Arizona quarterback Rhett Rodriguez hurled a pass to the end zone, but UCLA cornerback Quentin Lake intercepted it.
Lake returned the interception 12 yards before being brought down after his first career interception for the Bruins.
In his first start for Arizona, Rodriguez threw his first career interception. He has completed two of his six pass attempts so far. J.J. Taylor has led the Arizona offensive effort, averaging six yards per carry in the first two drives.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson tossed the pass to the left to Kazmeir Allen. Allen bolted down the open sideline to the end zone, for a 16-yard play that gave UCLA a 7-0 lead over Arizona in the first quarter.
Thompson-Robinson completed three of his four passes in the drive and contributed 22 rushing yards to put UCLA in scoring range. The touchdown run was Allen’s first reception of the game.
The 62-yard drive took nine plays and saw UCLA convert two third-down attempts while eating 4:11 off the clock.
They will gather for the Disappointment Bowl on Saturday night inside the Rose Bowl, two teams eager to show they are on an upward trajectory under new coaches even if the early results have indicated otherwise.
A win under UCLA’s Chip Kelly has been a rarity on par with the epic Southern California rainstorm that preceded it. The coach wore the look of a man paroled when he met with reporters this week, his relief resulting from his first Bruins victory, which eliminated the possibility of an O-fer season.
“I’m not going to deny that,” Kelly said when asked if it was nice to head into a week with a win. “It’s a good thing to build upon.”