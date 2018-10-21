Live updates: UCLA 17, Arizona 7, 2nd quarter

The UCLA Bruins (1-5, 1-2 in Pac-12 play) play host to the Arizona Wildcats (3-4, 2-2) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rose Bowl in a conference game. While UCLA got its first victory over the season last week with a 37-7 rout of California, Arizona recently lost star quarterback Khalil Tate and appears to be trending the wrong direction. The Wildcats’ conference victories came against Cal and Oregon State. Join the Los Angeles Times here for live updates from the game.