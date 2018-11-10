UCLA (2-7, 2-4) at Arizona State (5-4, 3-3)Saturday, 11 a.m. PST, Sun Devil Stadium. TV: Pac-12 Networks. Radio: 570, 1150, 97.3.Marquee matchupArizona State receiver N&rsquo;Keal Harry vs. the UCLA secondary. Bruins coach Chip Kelly called the 6-foot-4, 213-pound Harry the best receiver his team will have faced this season, a declaration backed by his production. Harry ranks second in the Pac-12 Conference in yards receiving (828) and touchdowns (nine) while making some of the season&rsquo;s most astounding catches. &ldquo;He can dominate in one-on-one coverage, because even if he&rsquo;s covered, he can still go make a play,&rdquo; Kelly said. &ldquo;He&rsquo;s got really good speed for a guy that size and he&rsquo;s got tremendous ball skills.&rdquo; Harry will face a Bruins secondary that ranks sixth in the Pac-12 in pass defense, giving up 229.6 yards per game.