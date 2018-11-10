UCLA got more than a taste of Eno Benjamin on Arizona State’s last drive.
Benjamin got six of the Sun Devils’ seven carries on the drive, including a one-yard touchdown run on fourth and goal from the one that gave Arizona State a 24-14 lead with 8:13 left in the third quarter.
Benjamin tallied 74 of the 76 yards on that drive and has 125 yards and a touchdown in 22 carries for the game. That’s an average of 5.7 yards per carry.
Manny Wilkins got some payback.
One drive after he had a pass intercepted and returned for a touchdown, the Arizona State quarterback drove his team down the field for a touchdown that gave the Sun Devils a 17-14 lead with 58 seconds left in the second quarter.
Wilkins completed a five-yard touchdown pass to Nick Ralston. He’s completed 11 of 16 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown with an interception.
Darnay Holmes gave UCLA’s defense a much-needed pick-me-up, intercepting a Manny Wilkins pass and returning it 31 yards for a touchdown to give the Bruins a 14-10 lead with 4:36 left in the second quarter.
UCLA had just missed a 44-yard field goal and its defense had been spotty in the game’s early going before Holmes came through with the big play.
Wilkins has had only four passes intercepted this season.
UCLA one-upped Arizona State on its opening drive, getting a variety of big plays from its offense.
Tight end Caleb Wilson, receiver Theo Howard and tailback Joshua Kelley all logged big gains on a 75-yard drive that ended with Kelley’s three-yard run behind three tight ends on the left side that gave the Bruins a 7-3 lead.
Quarterback Wilton Speight completed both of his passes for 28 yards on the drive and Kelley ran for 21 yards in four carries. Howard had the longest run on the drive, going for 26 yards on an end around.
Arizona State put together an impressive opening drive, moving 60 yards before UCLA’s defense awoke.
The Bruins held the Sun Devils to a 34-yard field goal with 9:16 left in the first quarter after Elijah Gates broke up a pass intended for N’Keal Harry in the end zone and Odua Isibor stopped quarterback Manny Wilkins well short of a first down on third and 12.
Arizona State tailback Eno Benjamin ran for 28 yards in six carries on the drive and Wilkins completed two of three passes for 18 yards.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly said this week that freshman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was available after having recovered from the injury that knocked him out of the Bruins’ loss to Oregon last weekend.
But it appears as if Wilton Speight will be UCLA’s starting quarterback Saturday against Arizona State.
Speight took snaps from starting center Boss Tagaloa in pregame warm-ups, a sign that he will be taking them in the game as well.
The Rose Bowl remains in reach for UCLA under a scenario as likely as snow in the Arizona desert this time of year.
The Bruins would have to win their final three games and watch the rest of the Pac-12 Conference’s South Division experience something approaching Armageddon. Then they would have to beat the North Division champion as heavy underdogs in the Pac-12 title game.
More realistically, the Bruins would like to finish their first season under coach Chip Kelly on an upward trajectory and snag a few wins along the way.
UCLA (2-7, 2-4) at Arizona State (5-4, 3-3)
Saturday, 11 a.m. PST, Sun Devil Stadium. TV: Pac-12 Networks. Radio: 570, 1150, 97.3.
Marquee matchup