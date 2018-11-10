Arizona State put together an impressive opening drive, moving 60 yards before UCLA’s defense awoke.
The Bruins held the Sun Devils to a 34-yard field goal after Elijah Gates broke up a pass intended for N’Keal Harry in the end zone and Odua Isibor stopped quarterback Manny Wilkins well short of a first down on third and 12.
Arizona State tailback Eno Benjamin ran for 28 yards in six carries on the drive and Wilkins completed two of three passes for 18 yards.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly said this week that freshman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was available after having recovered from the injury that knocked him out of the Bruins’ loss to Oregon last weekend.
But it appears as if Wilton Speight will be UCLA’s starting quarterback Saturday against Arizona State.
Speight took snaps from starting center Boss Tagaloa in pregame warm-ups, a sign that he will be taking them in the game as well.
The Rose Bowl remains in reach for UCLA under a scenario as likely as snow in the Arizona desert this time of year.
The Bruins would have to win their final three games and watch the rest of the Pac-12 Conference’s South Division experience something approaching Armageddon. Then they would have to beat the North Division champion as heavy underdogs in the Pac-12 title game.
More realistically, the Bruins would like to finish their first season under coach Chip Kelly on an upward trajectory and snag a few wins along the way.