Live updates: UCLA vs. Arizona State

The UCLA Bruins play the Arizona State Sun Devils at 11 a.m. Saturday in Tempe, Ariz. They’ll be facing what coach Chip Kelly calls the best receiver the Bruins have faced this season in 6-foot-4, 213-pound N’Keal Harry. UCLA’s secondary surrenders 229.6 yards per game against the pass, ranking sixth in the Pac-12 Conference. Harry is the second-leading receiver in the conference with 828 yards receiving and nine touchdowns to go along with some jaw-dropping catches. Keep up with the action right here with the Los Angeles Times.