UCLA imploded on its final drive, which started in encouraging fashion.
The Bruins took over with 93 seconds left at their own 20-yard line and Wilton Speight completed back-to-back passes to Chase Cota for a combined 21 yards.
But Speight fumbled on a sack and the Bruins recovered before back-to-back false starts pushed them back and wasted valuable seconds. Speight’s final desperation pass fell incomplete and the Bruins walked away with a 31-28 loss to Arizona State.
UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson’s second touchdown catch of the game kept the Bruins’ hopes alive.
Wilson took a 10-yard touchdown pass from Wilton Speight to cut UCLA’s deficit to 31-28 with 1:57 left int he game.
Wilson has caught 11 passes for 164 yards.
Arizona State accomplished dual goals on its latest drive.
The Sun Devils took more than eight minutes off the clock and added to their lead on Manny Wilkins’ one-yard touchdown run when he extended the ball over the goal line on third and goal from the one.
The score gave Arizona State a 31-21 lead with 3:56 left in the game. UCLA will need to score in a hurry to have a chance at a comeback.
Caleb Wilson is having a career game.
His latest catch, on a 33-yard catch and run for a touchdown, pulled UCLA to within 24-21 with 6:13 left in the third quarter.
That was a big response for the Bruins after getting pulverized on defense by Arizona State’s Eno Benjamin on the previous drive.
UCLA got more than a taste of Eno Benjamin on Arizona State’s last drive.
Benjamin got six of the Sun Devils’ seven carries on the drive, including a one-yard touchdown run on fourth and goal from the one that gave Arizona State a 24-14 lead with 8:13 left in the third quarter.
Benjamin tallied 74 of the 76 yards on that drive and has 125 yards and a touchdown in 22 carries for the game. That’s an average of 5.7 yards per carry.
Manny Wilkins got some payback.
One drive after he had a pass intercepted and returned for a touchdown, the Arizona State quarterback drove his team down the field for a touchdown that gave the Sun Devils a 17-14 lead with 58 seconds left in the second quarter.
Wilkins completed a five-yard touchdown pass to Nick Ralston. He’s completed 11 of 16 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown with an interception.
Darnay Holmes gave UCLA’s defense a much-needed pick-me-up, intercepting a Manny Wilkins pass and returning it 31 yards for a touchdown to give the Bruins a 14-10 lead with 4:36 left in the second quarter.
UCLA had just missed a 44-yard field goal and its defense had been spotty in the game’s early going before Holmes came through with the big play.
Wilkins has had only four passes intercepted this season.
UCLA one-upped Arizona State on its opening drive, getting a variety of big plays from its offense.
Tight end Caleb Wilson, receiver Theo Howard and tailback Joshua Kelley all logged big gains on a 75-yard drive that ended with Kelley’s three-yard run behind three tight ends on the left side that gave the Bruins a 7-3 lead.
Quarterback Wilton Speight completed both of his passes for 28 yards on the drive and Kelley ran for 21 yards in four carries. Howard had the longest run on the drive, going for 26 yards on an end around.
Arizona State put together an impressive opening drive, moving 60 yards before UCLA’s defense awoke.
The Bruins held the Sun Devils to a 34-yard field goal with 9:16 left in the first quarter after Elijah Gates broke up a pass intended for N’Keal Harry in the end zone and Odua Isibor stopped quarterback Manny Wilkins well short of a first down on third and 12.
Arizona State tailback Eno Benjamin ran for 28 yards in six carries on the drive and Wilkins completed two of three passes for 18 yards.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly said this week that freshman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was available after having recovered from the injury that knocked him out of the Bruins’ loss to Oregon last weekend.
But it appears as if Wilton Speight will be UCLA’s starting quarterback Saturday against Arizona State.
Speight took snaps from starting center Boss Tagaloa in pregame warm-ups, a sign that he will be taking them in the game as well.