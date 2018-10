The Golden Bears (3-2 overall, 0-2 Pac-12 Conference) will enter their game against UCLA (0-5 overall, 0-2 Pac-12 Conference) on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium as a touchdown favorite, the same designation they held against Bruins coach Chip Kelly’s first Oregon team in 2009. The Bruins, seeking victory No. 1 after their first 0-5 start since 1943, have more modest aspirations, though some haven’t ruled out a rosy ending.