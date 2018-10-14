UCLA was in perfect position to take a two-touchdown lead, with a second and goal from the Cal one-yard line, but had to settle for J.J. Molson’s 25-yard field goal that gave the Bruins a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The Bruins brought in three tight ends on the second down and handed off to receiver Michael Ezeike, who was brought down for a two-yard loss while trying to run outside. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was then brought down for a five-yard loss on third down, bringing in Molson.