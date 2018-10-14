The breaks might be starting to go UCLA’s way.
The Bruins took a 13-0 lead over California into halftime on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium after the Golden Bears’ 32-yard field goal attempt with a few seconds left in the second quarter bounced off the right upright.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly called back-to-back timeouts in an attempt to ice kicker Greg Thomas. The second timeout prompted some heavy booing from Cal fans. But it worked.
UCLA got more points but left some on the field.
The Bruins took a 13-0 lead over California late in the second quarter after J.J. Molson’s second field goal, this one from 29 yards.
But UCLA oddly went away from Joshua Kelley after getting a first down at Cal’s 16-yard line, just like the Bruins went away from Kelley on their previous drive that ended in a field goal.
UCLA was in perfect position to take a two-touchdown lead, with a second and goal from the Cal one-yard line, but had to settle for J.J. Molson’s 25-yard field goal that gave the Bruins a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Bruins brought in three tight ends on the second down and handed off to receiver Michael Ezeike, who was brought down for a two-yard loss while trying to run outside. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was then brought down for a five-yard loss on third down, bringing in Molson.
Thompson-Robinson completed a nice 46-yard pass to tight end Caleb Wilson on the drive and has completed all eight of his passes so far for 92 yards. But he appeared to have some miscommunication, twice trying to hand off to no one.
UCLA forced the game’s first turnover when cornerback Darnay Holmes knocked the ball out of Cal tailback Patrick Laird’s grasp and Bruins safety Adarius Pickett recovered.
UCLA then put together an impressive drive while playing with a quicker pace than it has for most of the season, the Bruins scoring the game’s first points on Joshua Kelley’s five-yard touchdown run.
The big play on the drive came when quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s third-down pass deflected off the hands of receiver Michael Ezeike and into the hands of tight end Caleb Wilson at the Golden Bears’ five-yard line.
It appears as if UCLA will be shorthanded on Saturday as it attempts to beat California for its first victory of the season.
Tailback Soso Jamabo, receiver Kyle Philips, linebacker Jaelan Phillips and offensive tackle Justin Murphy did not dress for warmups, indicating that they won’t play against the Golden Bears.
Murphy had been the only one of the bunch to appear at practice this week, though he wore a yellow non-contact jersey and was working off to the side with the strength and conditioning staff during the portion of practice open to the media.