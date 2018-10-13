It appears as if UCLA will be shorthanded on Saturday as it attempts to beat California for its first victory of the season.

Tailback Soso Jamabo, receiver Kyle Philips, linebacker Jaelan Phillips and offensive tackle Justin Murphy did not dress for warmups, indicating that they won’t play against the Golden Bears.

Murphy had been the only one of the bunch to appear at practice this week, though he wore a yellow non-contact jersey and was working off to the side with the strength and conditioning staff during the portion of practice open to the media.