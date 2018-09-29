UCLA vs. Colorado: Live updates

The UCLA Bruins (0-3) will have a formidable task in seeking their first win of the season Friday night in Boulder when they meet the unbeaten Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both teams. UCLA is hoping to avoid its first 0-4 start since 1971, the last time it was also 0-3. The Bruins are coming off a 38-14 loss to Fresno State while the Buffaloes were idle last week after opening with victories over Colorado Steate (45-13), Nebraska (33-28) and New Hampshire (45-14). Stay tuned for live updates by Los Angeles Times reporter Blake Richardson.