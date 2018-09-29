JJ Molson nailed his third field goal against Colorado, a 40-yard kick that gave UCLA a 16-14 lead in the third quarter.

After making an 11-yard run the play before, Josh Kelley bolted for a 44-yard rush to put UCLA in field goal range. The run was Kelley’s longest of the game; he rushed 114 yards in six carries.

But the Colorado defense clamped down on UCLA following Kelley’s explosive run. On the next three plays, UCLA recovered its own fumble, Dorian-Thompson Robinson threw and incomplete pass and Martell Irby rushed for no gain, forcing UCLA to attempt the field goal on fourth down.