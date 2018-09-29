Steven Montez sprinted 35 yards down the sideline for a touchdown, giving Colorado a 38-16 lead over UCLA.
Montez deceived the defense with a fake handoff before darting down the left sideline with no Bruins near him. It was his second rushing touchdown and his longest run of the game.
The 63-yard scoring drive was accomplished in five rushes, including a 16-yard run by Travon McMillian that put the Buffaloes in Bruin territory.
Kicker James Stefanou completed a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, giving Colorado a 31-16 lead over UCLA.
On second-and-18 on Colorado’s 19-yard-line, Steven Montez completed a pass to Shadon Brown that became a 53-yard play. The Buffaloes gained four net yards on the next three plays before the field goal.
The reception was Brown’s longest of the night. He has gained 77 yards in six catches for the Buffaloes.
Travon McMillian darted through the UCLA defense six yards for a touchdown, extending Colorado’s lead to 28-16 entering the fourth quarter.
On a 13-play, 67-yard drive that ate 5:47 off the clock, Colorado made gradual gains to exhaust the UCLA defense, while the Buffaloes approached the end zone.
Steven Montez picked up first-and-goal for the Buffaloes when a scramble under pressure turned into an 11-yard gain, setting up McMilllian to score on the next play.
Bolstered by a 31-yard play by Kyle Evans, Colorado claimed a 21-16 lead over UCLA, capping off the scoring drive with a rushing touchdown.
After a pair of completions by Steven Montez put Colorado on UCLA’s 40-yard line, Evans’ catch-and-run play put the Buffaloes within nine yards of the end zone. Evans and Laviska Shenault each contributed four-yard rushes before Shenault sealed the score with a one-yard touchdown run.
Colorado tallied 191 passing yards and 99 rushing yards against UCLA. Shenault contributed 120 receiving yards, 16 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
JJ Molson nailed his third field goal against Colorado, a 40-yard kick that gave UCLA a 16-14 lead in the third quarter.
After making an 11-yard run the play before, Josh Kelley bolted for a 44-yard rush to put UCLA in field goal range. The run was Kelley’s longest of the game; he rushed 114 yards in six carries.
But the Colorado defense clamped down on UCLA following Kelley’s explosive run. On the next three plays, UCLA recovered its own fumble, Dorian-Thompson Robinson threw and incomplete pass and Martell Irby rushed for no gain, forcing UCLA to attempt the field goal on fourth down.
After failing to complete a scoring drive in the final minutes of the second quarter, Colorado enters the half leading UCLA 14-13.
When the Bruins made a 50-yard field goal to trail the Buffaloes by one, Colorado tried to make a last-minute scoring run before the half. But the Buffaloes efforts were hampered by penalties, as the Bruin defense held them outside scoring range to end the half.
UCLA’s 13 points are the most it has scored in the first half all season. Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 12 of 19 pass attempts for 96 yards and a touchdown.
JJ Molson drilled a 50-yard field goal, the longest of his career, to leave the Bruins trailing Colorado by one with minutes left in the half.
The Bruins’ late drive was in jeopardy when a pass by Dorian Thompson-Robinson fell two yards short of completing a third-down conversion. But Martell Irby made a six-yard rush on fourth down, keeping the drive alive so UCLA could reach field goal range.
UCLA drove 47 yards in 10 plays to put Molson in position for the kick. Molson hadn’t attempted a field goal in a game since a successful kick in UCLA’s season opener against Cincinnati, but he has made both of his attempts against Colorado.
Quarterback Steven Montez powered Colorado to the end zone with a 10-yard rush, giving Colorado a 14-10 lead over UCLA.
Montez, who has completed nine of his 11 pass attempts, led the Buffaloes down the field with a series of big passes, including a 14-yard completion to Leviska Shenault that gave Colorado a first down in the red zone.
Montez faked the handoff then darted to the right, completing the 85-yard scoring drive. It was Montez’s third run of the night, earning 21 rushing yards.
UCLA kicker JJ Molson drilled a 21-yard field goal in the first quarter, giving the Bruins a 10-7 lead over Colorado.
The Bruins drove down the field 61 yards behind a balanced attack that included a 29-yard run by Josh Kelley. But they could not complete the touchdown attempt, as Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw two incomplete passes.
With Molson’s field goal, UCLA ended the first quarter with the lead, tying the most points the Bruins have scored in the first quarter so far this season.
Laviska Shenault bolted down the field and made a 57-yard reception for a touchdown. With the score, Colorado tied UCLA 7-7 in the first quarter.
The catch was Shenault’s second of the game and his third touchdown reception of the season, in a seven-play scoring drive that answered UCLA’s score the drive before.
Quarterback Steven Montez has been effective against the Bruin defense, completing three of his four pass attempts for 69 yards.